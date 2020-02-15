Police: Child Endangerment Alert issued for 12-year-old girl abducted from hospital at gunpoint

article

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Andreana Miller was taken at gunpoint by her grandmother from Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Friday. She was last seen wearing a white hospital gown.

The grandmother, identified as 66-year-old Evelyn Miller, was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

"It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolver style pistol," police said.

Andreana is 4-foot 7-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Authorities say they have recovered the vehicle used in the alleged abduction. Police have not said what prompted the grandmother to take the girl

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.