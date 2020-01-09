Police: Barricaded man dead after standoff in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police say a man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Frankford.

Officers responded to the scene near the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A suspect barricaded himself inside a home on the block and began firing at U.S. Marshals and officers that were on the scene. Investigators say the suspect was struck in an exchange with gunfire with SWAT teams and he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

There were no injuries to officers or civilians.

