Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a woman at an Orlando home.
The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to a home on Jasmine Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police said a woman called 911 saying her daughter was attacked inside the home.
The victim has been identified as Erin Hartigan, 44.
Victim: Erin Hartigan
Officials said she was a former City of Orlando attorney and a current Orange County attorney.
Officers say they made contact with a person hiding in a backyard.
They also said they found several items of evidence in several blocks surrounding the victim's home.
Detectives arrested William Franklin, 33, for first-degree murder and other charges.
Suspect: William Franklin
Investigators say there is no known link between the victim and the suspect.
