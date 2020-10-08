Police: Accident between pedestrian, car in St. Cloud causes delays

article

Police are warning drivers to avoid an area of St. Cloud after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The St. Cloud Police Department said that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in an accident on Thursday morning at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.

MORE NEWS: VP debate: Pence, Harris clash on coronavirus, taxes, climate, health care

Delays and detours are expected in the area and they advise that people avoid the area for at least the next few hours.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.