Police: 5-year-old among those injured in shooting

The Orlando Police Department says a 5-year-old girl was among those injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at the Windsor Cove apartments when a fight, involving shots fired, between three adults broke out.

Investigators say all four people involved received non-life-threatening injuries, including the child who was released from the hospital into the custody of relatives who do not live in the home where the shooting happened.

Police say two adults were hospitalized for treatment, while a third did not go to the hospital.

Investigators say the people involved knew each other.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.