Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed in Orlando

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday evening in Orlando.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Grand Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.