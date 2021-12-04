Police: 1 killed in shooting in Orlando

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Officers said they were called to the 1400 block of Mercy Drive on Saturday night.

Investigators said a man was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).