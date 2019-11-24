Police: 1 dead after being shot, crashing into Daytona Beach middle school

article

Police reported that a man is dead after being shot and crashing into a Daytona Beach middle school.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that officers arrived at the scene on Russel Drive and Cedar Street around 11:39 p.m.

They said that a vehicle had driven through the rear fence of Campbell Middle School and struck the school building. The building is intact with minimal damage.

18-year-old Eric Gordon was reportedly found slumped over in the driver's seat of the vehicle, bleeding profusely and suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. He was treated at the scene and transported to Halifax Hospital by emergency personnel. He passed away several hours later.

Witnesses in the general area reported hearing the sound of gunshots, police said. The driver's door of the vehicle was shot multiple times from the outside.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.