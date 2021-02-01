Plasencia opens account for Florida State Senate race

article

State Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, has taken the first formal step toward running for the Florida Senate next year, setting up a possible challenge to Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.

Plasencia, who will face term limits next year in the House, opened a campaign account last week to run for the Senate, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Plasencia opened the account to run in Orange County’s Senate District 13, which Stewart has represented since 2016.

Stewart has opened an account to run again next year. But the boundaries of the district --- and potentially the number --- will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

Plasencia, the chairman of the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, was reelected in November in House District 50, which is made up of parts of Orange and Brevard counties.