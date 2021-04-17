Plane goes down during Cocoa Beach Air Show, organizers say

article

A plane that was part of the Cocoa Beach Air Show went down on Saturday and landed in the ocean, officials told FOX 35 News.

Chris Dirato with the Air Show said no one was injured.

The plane went down in the water about 15-feet offshore off the coast near Patrick Air Force Base, according to Dirato. It was a TBM Avenger that was part of the Warbirds multi-plane demonstration team.

The cause was from an apparent mechanical issue, Dirato told FOX 35 News.

This story will be updated as more details come in.



