Tampa man arrested after stealing nearly $450k from Pinellas County banks using 20 different IDs

A Tampa man was arrested last week after authorities said he used 20 different identities to steal nearly $450,000 from 36 Florida banks over the course of multiple months.

James Joseph Scannapieco, 45, was charged with several counts of fraudulent use of personal ID info and scheming to defraud after he used others' IDs without their permission to defraud several Fifth Third Banks across Pinellas County.

According to arrest affidavits, Scannapieco specifically targeted Fifth Third Banks in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Palm Harbor, to steal amounts ranging from $35k to $215k.

He is also wanted in other Florida counties, including Hillsborough, for charges ranging from possession of cocaine to grand theft motor vehicle.

According to affidavits, Scannapieco was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he attempted to fraudulently use an ID for a second time at a Fifth Third Bank in Clearwater. The ID had been flagged by the victim and bank for fraudulent use, and its owner had indicated he had not given anyone permission to use his identification.

Records show that he was arrested minutes later. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he remains on $149,200 bond.