Pinellas Amber Alert: Death investigation underway as authorities search for missing 8-year-old girl, suspect

A death investigation is taking place in conjunction with an Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning for a missing Pinellas County 8-year-old girl.

The Largo Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

That's where law enforcement officers say missing Pinellas County girl, 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj, was last seen.

Authorities say she may be in the company of her father, 34-year-old Renato Muhaj, and the pair may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the Florida tag EJIJ99.

Law enforcement officers at Pinellas County scene that prompted Amber Alert.

Clearwater police say Renato Muhaj is also a suspect in a felony battery case from overnight on the 2200 block of Nursery Road.

He is 6-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked not to approach them and to call law enforcement immediately.