Pinellas Amber Alert: Death investigation underway as authorities search for missing 8-year-old girl, suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:59AM
Florida
FOX 13 News
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Pinellas County girl. Images are courtesy of the FDLE. 

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A death investigation is taking place in conjunction with an Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning for a missing Pinellas County 8-year-old girl. 

The Largo Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

That's where law enforcement officers say missing Pinellas County girl, 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj, was last seen. 

Authorities say she may be in the company of her father, 34-year-old Renato Muhaj, and the pair may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the Florida tag EJIJ99.

vlcsnap-2024-01-29-08h22m24s340.jpg

Law enforcement officers at Pinellas County scene that prompted Amber Alert. 

Clearwater police say Renato Muhaj is also a suspect in a felony battery case from overnight on the 2200 block of Nursery Road.

He is 6-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who sees the pair is asked not to approach them and to call law enforcement immediately. 