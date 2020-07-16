Pilot injured after plane crash in Volusia County, deputies say

article

A pilot is injured after a plane crash in Volusia County, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a plane crashed near the St. John's River Road and Bluffton Road in Astor on Thursday around 10:50 a.m.

They said that several units were dispatched to the scene.

The pilot reportedly suffered minor injuries.

