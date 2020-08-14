Picture of crowded tram at OIA stirs controversy

A Lakeland man’s photo from inside an Orlando International Airport (OIA) tram shows no social distancing.

Gregg Bostic says he was surprised to see the crowd.

“There was an older lady behind me and she goes, ‘I’m really worried,’” Bostic explained.

Once you get through security at the airport, travelers must take a tram over to their gate. Bostic says he’s been through the airport a couple of times recently, but this was the first time he experienced this crowding.

“The tram came in and only the front car was open. The back cars were completely blocked off. There must have been, I think I sent you the pictures, there must have been like 38 to 40 people they pushed into one car,” he said.

We reached out to officials at the airport to find out why this happened. A spokeswoman declined to go on camera but told us the following:

"The airport has two trains, with two cars in each train. When an international flight is expected, one of those cars is reserved, which is what happened Friday."

The airport official says those who wanted to avoid a packed tram could have waited a few minutes for the next one.

OIA requires masks, offers hand sanitizer, and has posted signs encouraging social distancing.

Bostic concerned that this leg of the trip has been overlooked.

“If you’re an elderly person or immune-compromised you need to limit your contact and I think if you do that you’re fine but this does not help at all,” he said.