Person found shot in car after crash in Orlando

Orlando police officers are investigating a shooting.

It was around 4 p.m. when officers responded to a car crash at Orange Center Blvd. and S. Ohio Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a victim in a Jeep Cherokee shot and the passenger side window shattered.

Steve Baptist lives nearby and couldn’t get home because of the crime scene.

"The cops, they just blocked me," he explained.

Police determined the shooting happened a block away from the crash. The victim in their 20s was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

"Feel like I’m in a bad neighborhood but it’s supposed to be getting better."

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).