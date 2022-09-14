Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning has shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.

Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 is shut down in both directions.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies used stop sticks to stop an RV that was confirmed stolen out of Flagler County.

"The subject(s) inside then proceeded to close the blinds, they have not been identified at this time." SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed several law enforcement vehicles surrounding the RV.

Deputies are asking drivers to State Road 33 or toll road 429 as alternate routes.

