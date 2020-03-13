Permits revoked for outdoor bike week events in Daytona Beach

The City of Daytona Beach announced they are revoking permits for outdoor bike week events starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

The decision came as Volusia County declares a state of emergency because of COVID-19. Mayor Derrick Henry says the city is suspending issuing future permits, and urged venues that are hosting events with more than 100 people to postpone.

The mayor also discouraged spring break travel to the area for the time being.

“Certainly we will continue to have spring breaks in the future but at this time, we’re asking that you make a different choice and choose a different destination,” he said. “We welcome to our city almost 10 million people each year. That is an astronomical number, and these decisions are being made with great thought and deliberation. But at the end of the day, it is about the safety of our residents and the safety of our visitors.”