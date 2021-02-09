Peoria police: Kidnapped baby found safe, child’s mother dies while trying to stop kidnapping

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 10-month-old baby who was kidnapped by his father was found safe. Police say the boy's mother died while trying to stop the kidnapping. The father remains on the loose.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, Peoria police responded to a domestic violence report near Deer Valley Road and 91st Avenue. Police say they learned the mother with custodial rights was loading her baby into a minivan when the father got into the car and fled with the baby.

The mother, 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix, was holding onto the van as it was driving down the road. She was thrown from the van and later taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

"We were all hoping nothing bad would happen, but I think her family, all in the back of our minds knew it wouldn't be a 100 percent shock to us if something happened, he would do it to her because we know his history," Juliann Davis said.

Eric and Abel Maes

The father, 30-year-old Eric Maes of Sun City, is a white man, five feet eleven inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen near Cactus Road and I-17 in Phoenix after he abandoned the car and fled with the baby.

Advertisement

The baby, Abel Maes, was found early Wednesday morning near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

Police say Eric Maes is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective David Ayres of the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8958, the police tip line at 623-773-7045, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.