People camped out in front of the ICE office praying to get in

Right now people are camped outside the ICE Office in Orlando hoping that they will be able to be seen tomorrow. Some people have been out there for days waiting to be seen for their long overdue appointments.

People have brought out tents, chairs and cots to camp out in line. No one willing to risk losing their spot in line.

"No, I won’t move. I’m staying here," said Eddy.

Eddy and his family have been camped out for four days. They have food, shelter and some necessities to battle whatever comes their way.

"I have this tent. If it starts raining I get inside the tent. All the people come in together. It’s a family," said Eddy through a translator.

Eddy is not alone as others line the block in front of the ICE Office on Delegates Dr. in Orlando. Every hour more people arrive.

"They have been waiting with their families. There are children over there. We bring toys to try to help them with the children," said Pastor Irene Familia of Iglesia Cristiana Gracia y Gloria Sanford.

Familia brought out members of her church to help provide food, water and prayer to help keep people motivated.

"I’ve seen that they’re happy," said volunteer Jacqueline Caraballo. "It’s something to ease the wait. It’s something to give them hope and just make them feel better."

Familia says the ICE Office should be able to see about 80 people a day but those in line say only about 20 are getting in. They fear if they don’t check in before their deadline they may get deported.

"They feel that they would have to go back to the country where they have a difficult situation," said Familia. "Everyone has a different story. Everyone has a different situation for them to be here so we hope that each of them has the opportunity to explain their story."

While the situation here has been difficult, people are uniting over it. Those in line come from all over Latin America but they share the common bond of hope and the American dream.

FOX35 tried to contact the ICE office for an update but the offices were closed.