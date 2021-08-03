Pentagon Metro Shooting: Lockdown lifted after multiple shots fired, officer injured

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday after gunshots rang out near the entrance of the building. Several people, including a law enforcement officer, were injured during the incident but it wasn’t clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

Law enforcement told FOX 5 that a suspect is currently on the run. They believe the suspect is headed north toward Maryland.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center.

According to FOX News, Department of Defense employees received an electronic warning on their computers and an overhead announcement was given for all Pentagon personnel to stay inside due to the police activity and to not venture outside.

Metro officials say they are diverting buses to Pentagon City and trains are bypassing the Pentagon Station.

In a tweet, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency asked the public to avoid the area. The lockdown was lifted around 12:15 p.m.

Arlington County Fire Department reported discovering "multiple patients" when they arrived to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.