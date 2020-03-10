Pennsylvania COVID-19 coronavirus cases rise to 45, Philadelphia reports 4 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has reached 45, officials announced Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the four newest presumptive positive cases include two adults from Montgomery County, one adult from Philadelphia County and one adult from Chester County.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

A look at the latest developments in the spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

Advertisement

CASES:

There are currently 45 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including:

– Bucks County: 3

– Chester County: 2

– Cumberland County: 3

– Delaware County: 6

– Monroe County: 3

– Montgomery County: 20

– Northampton County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 4

– Pike County: 1

– Washington County: 1

– Wayne County: 1

___

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s 45 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 20 cases. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18. Chester County saw its first case, as did two counties west of the Susquehanna River: Cumberland County with three and Washington County with one.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

SCHOOL CLOSURES

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The school shutdown order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 41 from 22, including the first patients under 18 and the first west of the Susquehanna River.

CANCELLATIONS

Public programs, events and training in Pennsylvania's state parks and forests were canceled Friday through April, although parks and forests will remain open except for three parks in Montgomery County. The event cancellations include special events such as races and festivals.

Visitors can still camp overnight or stay in cabins and cottages, and fishing is still allowed. In Montgomery County, three state parks will be closed to visitors for at least two weeks: Evansburg, Fort Washington and Norristown Farm Park.

___

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia currently has three presumed positive cases of COVID-19, according to health officials. The Philadelphia Health Department is also investigating 17 possible cases of COVID-19 within the city.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

___

MONTGOMERY AND DELAWARE COUNTIES

Wolf on Friday announced he was extending a shutdown order affecting Montgomery County to encompass Delaware County, another heavily populated Philadelphia suburb the governor said has exhibited “confirmed evidence of risk.” Wolf initially announced the Delaware County order would take effect Monday, but an aide subsequently corrected that it will begin Saturday.

The move came a day after Wolf ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, in the Philadelphia suburbs and home to more than 800,000 people, and asked residents to avoid all non-essential travel. An identical order took effect Saturday in Delaware County, home to more than 560,000 residents.

Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, government facilities, utilities and mass transit should continue to operate, he said, while no-visitor policies are to be adopted by prisons and nursing homes.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Restrictions in effect for Delaware County as COVID-19 cases rise to 6

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

TESTING

The state has a lab in Exton, in suburban Philadelphia, that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day from up to 25 people a day. Private labs and academic medical centers are starting to administer tests or will start soon.

All major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 testing and treatment, including waiving cost-sharing for testing, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration stated.

___

LAWMAKERS

Pennsylvania state lawmakers plan to return to voting session on Monday with COVID-19 response at the top of their agenda.

A House Republican majority spokesman said Friday that coronavirus-related legislation could include health-care access, insurance, health emergency declarations, workplace protection and funding.

Lawmakers and the governor’s office plan to meet over the weekend to sort out details.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.