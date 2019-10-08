Penn State alum accused of sending racist letter to football player about ‘disgusting’ dreadlocks

article

A Penn State alum is accused of sending a racist letter to a current Penn State football player regarding his dreadlocks.

On Monday, Penn State defensive end Antonio Shelton tweeted a letter sent to his teammate.

“Explain to me how this isn’t racist,” Shelton wrote.

A fan who describes himself as an “older” graduate of Penn State addressed the letter to junior safety Jonathan Sutherland, who has dreadlocks. In it, the fan criticizes the player’s “awful hair” while longing for the “clean cut young men and women” from his days.

The person, who signed off the letter with “FOR THE GLORY,” also wrote they would welcome the reappearance of dress codes for athletes.

The letter reads:

Dear Jonathan,

My wife and I are proud ‘older graduates of Penn state. We follow all Penn State sports; football, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball. We love it all. I played all the sports in my younger days; still played full court basketball into my 50’s. Loved the competition but never had the size or the talent to reach your level; though the desire was there!

Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days; we miss the clean cut young men and women from those days. Watching the Idaho game on TV we couldn’t help but notice your –well – awful hair. Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive.

We congratulate you on your game against Pitt but you need to remember you represent all Penn Staters both current and those alumni from years past. We would welcome the reappearance of dress codes for athletes.

You will certainly be playing ‘on Sunday’ in the future but we have stopped watching the NFL due to the disgusting tattoos, awful hair and immature antics in the end zone. Players should act as though they’ve ‘been there before’.

FOR THE GLORY

Dave Petersen

Sutherland has not yet spoken publicly regarding the letter.

Penn State replied to Shelton's tweet regarding the letter, saying while it does not know its source or authenticity, its "content does not align with our values."

"We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance," the school wrote.

Sandy Barbour, vice president of Penn State's intercollegiate athletics, also tweeted a message in support of the school's athletes, saying she appreciates how they "represent PSU in competition, in the classroom and in the community."

"Their dress, tattoos or hairstyle has no impact on my support, nor does their gender, skin color, sexuality or religion!" Barbour added.