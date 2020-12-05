Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Orlando, killing him.

FHP says a red Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road near Golden Skye Lane around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The pedestrian was attempting to cross Sand Lake Road. FHP says the man was not in a crosswalk.

Officials say the Jeep hit the pedestrian and took off. Parts of the Jeep were located at the scene.

FHP is now looking for the Jeep that they say will have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.