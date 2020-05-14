Pay It Forward: The Kingdom Church of Orlando helping those in need

We launched our Pay It Forward segment a month ago, with LuAnne Sorrell reporting on how The Kingdom Church of Orlando has helped the lives of many. Each week, for 40 weeks, the church is presenting a $1,000 check to individuals and families in need.

The Kingdom Church is helping one lucky family every week by surprising them with $1,000. If you'd like to nominate someone for the Pay it Forward blessing you can go to the Church's website here: https://tkci.org/pay-it-forward/