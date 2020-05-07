Pay It Forward: After losing 2 jobs due to pandemic, mom receives cash gift from Orlando church

The coronavirus is hitting people hard financially, but an Orlando church is helping one family make ends meet.

"This is a tough time for everyone," says Reanelle Walton. "I am currently one of the 2.2 million people unemployed and waiting for unemployment [assistance]."

Walton did not lose just one job as a tutor for Orange County Public Schools, but she also lost her second job with Amazon. In addition, her husband’s work hours have been reduced.

"Just waiting around and not knowing when you will receive any funds, it is really stressful! I have 5 children, so it has been really hectic around here making sure ends have been met," she explains.

After waiting for more than a month to get a response about her unemployment benefits, The Kingdom Church in Orlando is here to help those who need it the most. The church presented a $1000 check to the Waltons.

"I wanted it to be a little less stressful for her during this time," said Sara Hudson, who nominated her good friend for the Pay It Forward blessing.

"I was just ecstatic and I started crying immediately, tears of joy, relief," Walton said. "I thank the Kingdom Church for helping my family, thank Sara for nominating me. Hopefully after I get my master's degree, I will be able to pay it forward to someone else."

The Kingdom Church is helping one lucky family every week by surprising them with $1,000. If you'd like to nominate someone for the Pay it Forward blessing you can go to the Church's website here: https://tkci.org/pay-it-forward/