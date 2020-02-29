Patient in NJ being treated for suspected case of COVID-19

article

A patient with a suspected case of the COVID-19 coronavirus is currently being treated at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

In a statement, the hospital said that they are taking every precaution in treating the patient and are working with the state’s Department of Health to determine an accurate diagnosis.

“We continue to screen patients with appropriate symptoms for travel history to China, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath,” said Daniel W. Varga, M.D., Chief Physician Executive at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health is routinely engaged in emergency management practices and prepared to manage suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. We are dedicated to the care and well-being of communities.”

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has sickened more than 85,000 people and killed more than 2,900 around the world. So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-state area.