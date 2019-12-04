Overturned semi shuts down all lanes of I-4 westbound in Longwood

article

All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Longwood are shut down Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned blocking the roadway and backing up traffic up for miles. The lumber that the semi was hauling spilled all over the I-4 lanes, which will most likely take hours to clean up.

The accident happened near State Road 434 near mile marker 95. Traffic was backed up for miles just before 6:30 a.m.

"This will be affecting you if you are leaving Volusia County, Daytona Beach or Lake Mary headed toward downtown Orlando," said FOX 35's Kristin Giannas.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, there were no reports of any injuries at the time. Take 17-92 southbound, or take Lake Mary Blvd. to Markham Woods Road southbound as alternates.

Check back for details.