Overturned dump truck spills sand onto SR-429 in Winter Garden; lanes shut down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The northbound lanes of State Road 429 are shut down after a dump truck spilled sand all across the roadway on Tuesday morning.
SKYFOX flew over the scene in Winter Garden showing the overturned dump truck and the sand covering a large portion of the road. Traffic is being diverted onto Independence Parkway.
There is no timeline as to when the mess will be cleaned up.
