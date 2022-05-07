Osceola deputies search for a missing teen

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jessica Gabriella Mahadan was last seen Friday, May 6 around 6:40 am at 1592 Mickey Johnston Court in Kissimmee. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

According to the report, Jessica did not arrive at the school and either return home. She left the residence in a 2013 white BMW X5 with a Florida tag PLZV63.

Investigators discovered a note inside her bedroom contemplating self-harm. They said her cellphone last showed her around Country Way Blvd in Tampa.

Anyone with information contact the Osceola Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I048089.