Osceola deputies: High school on lockdown after reports of student with weapon

Poinciana High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after there were reports of a student with a weapon on campus.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Twitter. They did not give many details.

"OCSO is on scene at Poinciana high school investigating a report of a student possessing a weapon at the school. School is on lockdown for the safety of all students and staff as deputies investigate."

Deputies are on campus investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.