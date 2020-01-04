Ormond Beach police search for two missing children

article

The Ormond Beach Police Department is looking for two missing children.

In a news release, officials say they were last seen with their mother at an Econo Lodge in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

The Econo Lodge is located on north U.S. Highway 1.

The release said according to the Department of Children and Families, "an order to take into custody was issued due to the parent's attempts to avoid meeting with the agency."

The parents have been identified at Chasity Shelton, 24 and Eric Ely, 29.

Police say the children are River Shelton, 1, and Serenity Shelton, 4.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of the parents or children is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Central Communications facility at 386-248-1777.