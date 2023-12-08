Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures with a few light showers expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 74 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

TODAY: On this Friday, expect warmer temps, increasing clouds and even a few light showers or sprinkles mainly after 1pm. Rain chances are in the 20% or less range. While we start on a cool note, highs rebound into the 70s for this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool temps return tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 60s, milder along the coastal counties. A few sprinkles will be possible through the overnight, though most locations look to stay dry.

BEACHES: The beaches see mostly cloudy skies on this Friday with a few passing sprinkles possible. High temps seaside head for the 70s, so much warmer than days past. Surf is in the 2-4' range with a healthy mix of medium to longer period swell in the water.

Water temps are in the mid-upper 60s in Flagler and Volusia counties, warmer South of the Cape in Brevard County. Low tide will occur around 10:30am- high tide around 4:30pm.

THEME PARKS: Mostly cloudy at the attractions today, a few passing sprinkles possible after 1pm. Highs at the parks head for the mid-70s.

OUTLOOK: Temps and humidity are on the rise heading into the weekend. Back into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon and low-80s on Sunday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a strong cold front that will move across the southeast this weekend. At some point during the day, heavy showers and storms and gusty winds are possible.

We are calling Sunday and FOX 35 Weather Impact Day because the cold front could impact your outdoor plans. At this time, severe weather does not look likely, but if anything changes we will be the first to let you know. It will turn much cooler after that system with lows again dropping into the 40s by next Monday night into Tuesday morning