Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny skies with storms possible Sunday afternoon

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees



Main weather concerns: We start the day with mostly sunny skies across central Florida. Temperatures will be warming to the low-90s across the interior and mid- to upper-80s along the immediate east coast. There will be a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon. Any of the storms we see could bring heavy rain at times, lightning and gusty winds. The UV Index remains high, so make sure you pack sunscreen for any outdoor activities you have planned.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the theme parks will remain quite through noon today. This afternoon, shower and thunderstorm activity is possible with temperatures warming to the low-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach today, you can expect sunny skies to start the day with an increase in clouds by the afternoon. Shower and storm activity will be on the rise this afternoon. As for temperatures, they will be similar to yesterday, in the upper-80s. There is a HIGH risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures remain in the low-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range anywhere from 40%-60% for the next seven days... hello summer! Make sure you are staying hydrated and weather aware each afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics: There are two areas of concern. The first, is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic, which has a 70% chance for further development over the next 5 days.

The National Hurricane Center says, this could become a tropical depression by early to the middle of the week. The second, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift westward over the next few days. This area has a 20% chance for further development.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics and bringing you any new developments throughout hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.