Orlando police: Several passengers injured after crash involving Lynx bus

At least five passengers were injured after the Lynx bus they were on crashed overnight in Orlando.

According to Orlando police, the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. They say a car traveling eastbound on Carter Street struck a Lynx bus going northbound on Westmoreland Drive. The bus ended up hitting a support wall under State Road 408, shattering the windshield of the bus.

The Lynx bus was not at fault, police said.

Five people on board the bus were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. No one in the car was injured. Westmoreland will be shut down from Long Street to Conley Street while they work the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

