Orlando police seek to ID suspect in 3 Millenia area carjackings

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department say three different women were recently targeted in carjackings in the Millenia area.

A man believed to be 19 or younger, has used the same technique in all three robberies, according to police. He waits in a parking garage where there are no cameras, approaches unaccompanied women as they exit their cars, and asks them if they know where a specific apartment is. As the women try to answer, he demands their car keys.

The first carjacking incident was reported on September 14, 2020. The suspect used a handgun to get the victim’s keys and take her vehicle. In two subsequent incidents on January 1 and January 27, the suspect beat and choked the women when they refused to give him their keys and property.

All three stolen vehicles were later used in other crimes. During the latest robbery, the suspect was able to take the female’s wallet with cash and cards. The photo below was recorded by a surveillance camera at the Walmart on 8101 S John Young Parkway, as the suspect used one of the victim’s credit cards.

Detectives believe the suspect frequents the area of South Texas Avenue & Americana Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.