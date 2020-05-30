Orlando police say 'George Floyd' protesters gathered on S.R. 408

article

The Orlando Police Department is working a major scene in Orange County on State Road 408.

Police say members of a Black Lives Matter protest got onto the roadway near Exit 8A, which is at State Road 423 and John Young Parkway, blocking all lanes.

Investigators say tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

Officials say protesters were gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a confrontation with a uniformed police officer while three other officers stood by.

This is a developing story.