Orlando police officers search for missing girl, 11

article

Orlando police officers are searching for a missing girl.

Tyjhae A Johnson, 11, was last seen at her home on Langsdale Drive. She was last wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses. Johnson also has braces police say.

If you see her, call us at 911 or 321-235-5300 immediately.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.