Orlando police officer faces aggravated assault charge

An Orlando police officer who is facing an aggravated assault charge stemming from an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has bonded out of jail.

Gabriel Pagan has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief. A spokesperson with the Orlando Police Department said an allegation involving Officer Pagan was brought to their attention in July, which prompted an internal investigation. That preliminary investigation was then turned over to FDLE for an outside review for any possible criminal violations.

FDLE conducted an investigation and turned its findings over to the State Attorney's Office. OPD did not provide any details on the accusation against Pagan.

Officer Pagan has been relieved with pay of his law enforcement authority and duties, including his credentials and firearm(s). He has been employed with the Orlando Police Department since August 2016.

