Orlando police need help searching for man accused of exposing himself in tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man they say exposed himself to women in the city's tourist district.
On two separate occasions, police said a man exposed himself to two women and also grabbed one of them along the International Drive corridor.
Fortunately, they say the women were able to get away.
Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
