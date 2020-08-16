Orlando police looking for surveillance video after woman found dead inside home

article

Police are investigating the death of a woman at an Orlando home.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to a home on Jasmine Avenue.

Upon arrival, they said that a deceased adult female was found inside the residence.

Police say the victim has been identified as Erin Hartigan, a woman in her early 40s.

Investigators are asking for neighbors in the area to review their surveillance cameras from their back porches and backyards to see if they spot anything suspicious between the hours of 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or the Crimeline tip line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

