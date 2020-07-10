Orlando police investigating 'suspicious package' at 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail

article

The Orlando Police Department says they are investigating what they call a suspicious package that was found at a 7-Eleven convenience store on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Police say northbound and southbound Orange Blossom Trail and eastbound and westbound Gore Street are shut down as work the scene.

A witness told FOX 35 News there were police vehicles in the area early Friday morning when the suspected device was discovered. That witness said several businesses in the area were evacuated as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.