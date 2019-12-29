Orlando police investigating overnight homicide

Orlando Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 5 a.m. neighbors in the area of Kirkland Boulevard and South ivey Lane heard gunshots fired.

Witnesses said a male was seen laying in the street afterward.

Officers say a gunshot victim was found on Kirkland and Patterson Avenue lying in the street. Officers and firefightes attempted life saving efforts.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers are still investigating, looking for any information in relation to this homicide. Detectives ask anyone who may know anything to contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.