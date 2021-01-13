Orlando police identify mother of 3 babies abandoned years apart

Orlando police say they have identified the mother of three babies, all related, who were found abandoned years apart in Orlando.

Detectives say that after testing their DNA, all three abandoned babies are related -- with the same mother and the same father.

Back in July 2019, a resident at the Willow Key Apartments found a baby left on a doorstep.

"I just see the baby on the floor. Complete arms out wrapped up in a T-shirt."

At the time, the resident says the baby boy was found with a note saying the dad was dangerous.

This was not the first time a baby was found at the same complex.

In 2017, a baby girl was found on the second floor of another building. Prior to that in 2016, a third newborn was found at a different apartment complex in Metro West.

For the past year, the Orlando Police Department and a DNA data base company have been working together to find the parents.

"Through the investigative process, they determined the three children came from the same mother," said Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

And the same father.

Chief Rolon says he wants to find the parents and make sure the mom and any other children are safe.

No charges have been filed at the time of this writing.

