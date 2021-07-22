Orlando Police headquarters to serve as COVID vaccination site

article

The Orlando Police Headquarters will be set up as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., residents 18 and up can come by the station located at 1250 W. South Street and receive a vaccine. They will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Residents 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent.

This event is walk-up only and there is no need to pre-register.