Orlando PD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near State Road 436 intersection

One person is dead and two others are being treated for injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Semoran Blvd early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2:32 a.m. According to Orlando police, it appeared that people in one of the vehicles involved fired shots into another vehicle.

One of those vehicles appears to have crashed at the intersection.

"At least one person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation," Orlando police said in a press release.

Northbound and southbound lanes near the area were shut down for hours as police investigated the scene.

A witness at the scene told FOX 35's Sydney Cameron he heard back-to-back gunshots.

"I heard three pistol shots, and then I heard one loud. It could've been the car hitting the pole or a shotgun. But it was bad."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.