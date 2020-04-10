Orlando man reported missing, endangered

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man considered endangered.

Julio Hernandez Torres, a 73-year-old, Hispanic man, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. Authorities say he has not taken his medicine recently.

He was last seen in the area of Curry Ford Rd. and S. Semoran Blvd. around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Torres is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and he has a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black/gray shirt, gray basketball shorts, and flip flops.

Should anyone see Mr. Hernandez Torres, please notify local law enforcement to recover him.