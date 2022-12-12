Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.

Officials said the vehicle that hit him left the area after the crash, but FHP was able to find a car which had damage consistent with the crash.

Authorities said the alleged driver and the owner of the home where the vehicle was found are not cooperating with law enforcement.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call FHP investigators.