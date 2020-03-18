Orlando malls adjusts hours amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Some malls in Central Florida are adjusting their hours to make time for extra sanitation efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mall at Millenia and The Florida Mall have posted their new temporary hours on their website. Both malls will now be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both malls were previously open until 9 p.m. Sunday hours will stay the same from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"The wellness of our guests, retailers, team members and community is important to us as we navigate through this unprecedented time," the Mall at Millenia posted on their website. "We are adhering to the recommendations from the state authorities and have increased sanitation efforts throughout the center."

The mall noted that several of their stores and restaurants have either cut back on hours of operation or temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Mall at Millenia fully supports each of our retail partners in their individual decisions to assist in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and as always, we cherish your support and patronage."

As of Wednesday morning, Orlando Fashion Square still listed their hours as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

