Orlando Health suspending routine visitation in its hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health announced on Saturday that they are suspending routine visitation in its hospitals "until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to the community."
The new rules are effective immediately.
"The new guidelines, which were developed to enhance the health and safety of patients, visitors and care teams and to support social distancing, apply to all Orlando Health facilities," the hospital said in a statement.
The changes are as follows:
- Patients will be allowed one adult visitor (18 years or older) and it must be the same visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay, unless specified otherwise.
- All visitors will be screened and must be absent of symptoms of and exposure to the coronavirus.
- Visitation after 9:00 pm will be suspended except for emergent situations.
- No visitors will be allowed in rooms of a patient who is suspected of or confirmed to have COVID-19.
Exceptions to the guidelines include:
- No visitors will be allowed in the Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital Behavioral Health unit.
- Patients who are under the age of 18 may have two visitors (parents or guardians), who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.
- Visitor restrictions in the Neonatal units (NICU) will be communicated directly to parents.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.. Visitors may not remove any supplies or equipment from the hospital.
- All other exceptions to these guidelines must be cleared by the administrator or leader of the specific clinical area.