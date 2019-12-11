Orlando Concert Band presents 'Entertainment Before Television...'

article

The Orlando Concert Band will be performing "Entertainment Before Television..." at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on January 25 at 7 p.m. as a part of the St. Luke's Concert Series. There will be an Open Dress Rehearsal on January 24 at 7 p.m.

"It's hard to believe there was anything interesting to capture our attention before CSI, Call the Midwife, and Game of Thrones. Near the turn of the century (before Netflix and Disney+), ballets and operettas were popular forms of entertainment," read a news release from Nikki Peters, Director of Worship Arts at St. Luke's. "Join the Orlando Concert Band as they 'binge' classics like Carmina Burana by Orff, Sullivan's Pineapple Poll, Ponchielli's Dance of the Hours, and more. No TV remote required."